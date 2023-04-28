James ‘Jim’ Lees

It is with great sadness the family of Jim Lees of Summerland, BC, shares the news of his passing at the Penticton Regional Hospital.
A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Jim passed away peacefully with his family at his side.
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 am, Providence Summerland Chapel, 13205 Rosedale Avenue, Summerland, BC.
