James ‘Jim’ Lees













In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sadness the family of Jim Lees of Summerland, BC, shares the news of his passing at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Jim passed away peacefully with his family at his side.

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 am, Providence Summerland Chapel, 13205 Rosedale Avenue, Summerland, BC.

Condolences may be left at providencefuneralhomes.com

250-494-7752