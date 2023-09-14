James Franklin ‘Jim’ Clark

December 3, 1934 – September 14, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

With love in our hearts, we announce the passing of our Father, James (Jim) Franklin Clark.

Jim was born December 3, 1934, in Long Island, N.Y., and moved to Saint John, N.B., as a young child. Jim was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Gray) Clark.

Jim joined the RCAF in 1951 and spent his career as a Weapons Tech and a Para-Rescue Specialist. He achieved the rank of CWO and retired after 35 years in a military he truly loved.

Dad and Mom moved to the Comox Valley in 1986 and enjoyed many years of retirement until the passing of Peggy in 2018.

Dad had a keen interest in all sports and was an avid curler and golfer, Dad shot his age in golf at 73.

Jim is survived by his children, Sandra (Dan), Dean (Deanne), Mike (Lisa) and Lori (Gary). Jim is also survived by his grandchildren, Darren, Michael, Ryan, Kevin and Rhianna and great-grandchildren Grayson, Cecelia, Braiden, and Liam as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jim is predeceased by his wife, Peggy, brother Fred, and sister Anne Jane.

By request, cremation has taken place and Jim will be laid to rest with his wife of 63 years. Obituary-