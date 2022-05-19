May 19, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

Stocky leaves behind: his loving wife of 72 years, Toni, whom he will love forever and for whom he is waiting; three daughters: Dorothy Edwards, Jean Alice Edwards Girolami (deceased in 1998), Angel Edwards and son James Michael Edwards; grandchildren: Robert Charles (Tracy) Turner, Susan Jessie Turner and Robin Edwards Turner; Stephen James Girolami, Christopher Joseph Girolami, Michael Armand Girolami; Melisha Leanne Attfield and James Nicholas Spence Edwards. There are fifteen great grandchildren living in BC, Ontario, Quebec, New York and Florida and two great-great grandchildren in Alberta, cousin Terry Edwards, Blaze, Jason and Aaron, five siblings, many more cousins, nieces and nephews.

His big family is most grateful to the good, loving and kind friends still supplying endless support. Jim and Carolyn, Janis and Bryn, Beth and Mike, Kathi, Polly, Susan and Mike, Padre James, Norma and Bob, Joy and Yves.

He will be missed golfing, fishing, walking, gardening, painting, tying flies, doing cryptic crossword puzzles, at church, spotting eagles, whistling to birds, reading, supporting land and environment preservation, walking on the spit and at the marina, supporting the Air Force Museum and the Officers’ Mess, and playing crib after dinner.

He was born and raised in Saskatchewan, excelled at sports and hunting, became a World War II Ace pilot, was awarded the Order of Canada and is a Chevalier of France, He has been inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame and is honoured at Vintage Wings. He had the keys to the Town of Comox, the Courtenay Walk of Achievement, was awarded the “Freeman of the City” of Courtenay and has buildings named after him in Battleford, Saskatchewan and at CFB, Comox.

He is loved and missed by many, all of whom can see him and hear his voice at Stocky Edwards on YouTube.

The last fish he caught was an 8-pound trout when he was one hundred years old. But remember: Toni got the hole in one! Jimmy, his fishing buddy and loving son has cared for Toni and Stocky for the last three years and credits the help of many close friends.

Fun Fact: Before he died last week, there were 100 years between him and his youngest grandson, Florian.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, May 20th from Christ the King Roman Catholic Church, Courtenay followed by cremation.

For those wishing to honour Stocky’s memory with a memorial donation, his family asks that consideration be given to Stocky Edwards Legacy Trust: Stockysfund.ca, or Ducks Unlimited Canada: Stocky Edwards: www.ducks.ca/stocky.





