James Evan Lees

November 6, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness the family of Jim Lees of Summerland, BC, shares the news of his passing at the Penticton Regional Hospital. A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Jim passed away peacefully with his family at his side.

He leaves behind his loving wife Ann, sons Mark (Trudy Kohlen) and Bob (Charlene Dettling), and their families.

Survived by Ann’s children, Heather Mash (Bart), Pam Melnychuk (Murray), Alan Huppe, and their families. Jim was predeceased by Viola, mother of Mark and Bob, August 2004.

Jim will be remembered for his knowledge of ‘everything’ and his gentlemanly personality. His guiding presence will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at providencefuneralhomes.com. 250-494-7752.

