It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jim Hibak. Jim passed peacefully in his sleep after many years fighting Alzheimers.

He was predeceased by his wife Ellen, his parents and two of his sisters.

He is survived by his daughters Sharon Leopold (Kevin), and Karen Carruthers as well as his three grandchildren Stephen, Kiya, and Chloe.

Jim was a very upbeat, easy going, and a happy go lucky fellow, who had the best wit and humour. One of his favourite comments was “It’s 5 O’clock somewhere”. We can also recall when we would ask Jim how he was doing, he would respond “Well, I’m trying, some would say I’m very trying.”

Jim was successful at most everything he did in his life. During his lifetime Jim held the title of North American Speed Skating Champion, was a Life Master in Bridge, and was on the Canadian National Dart Team in B.C. Jim and Ellen were also accomplished Ice Dancers.

Jim was a proficient West Coast Fisherman, skippering the motor vessel West Away which he built on his parent’s property. After he retired from fishing, Jim then dedicated himself to building houses, including the family home located here in Greendale B.C.

Jim was a man who lived life to the fullest, and was a master of many achievements.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.Obituary-