Jacquelyn Linde

Celebration of Life ~
May 27th, 2023, at 1:00 O’Clock at the home of Bill and Anna Linde 16635 Schaad Road Lake Country, B.C. V4V 1B1 | billannalinde@gmail.com 250-878-0026
We will be gathering to share our favourite and most fun memories. Followed by snacks and refreshments in her honour.
Please RSVP by May 8th.

