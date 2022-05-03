It is with heavy hearts to announce the passing of Jacqueline (Bunny) Peters.

Predeceased by her husband Ron, she was a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survived by her sons Daniel, Brian (Jeneine), Wayne, her sister Mary, 5 grandchildren, and her 7 great-grandchildren.

A celebration will be held on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at HW Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre, 5285 Polkey Road at 2 pm.

