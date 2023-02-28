Jacob “Jack” Worobey

February 28, 2023

In loving memory ~

Jack was born in North Vancouver where he went to school and was involved in Air Cadets earning his pilot’s license. He flew for many years, and during this period he owned 4 different aircraft. He was an active member of the local flying club and participated in the searches for missing aircraft.

Jack was a plumber’s apprentice for a year after his school days. This served well over the years as he helped a lot of people doing repairs and installations. Jack also got his scalers license and worked for the forest service in Nelson, Smithers and Prince Rupert, before arriving in Terrace in the late 70’s where he took a position with West Frazer as the head scaler. During those years Jack could be found around the campfire playing his guitar and singing his favorite “Eagles” songs.

Jack was on the Executive of the Skeena Valley runners club, volunteered for the soup kitchens weekly runs and applied his many talents to volunteering at the golf course. He was definitely a “Jack of all trades” and he spread it around generously. He spent immeasurable hours helping Tyler create his vision for the Eastman Family Farm from fencing, barn building to the new house.

Jack was also a good athlete, playing ball, skiing, tennis, running, and in his later years turned his abilities to golf. After he retired, woodworking became his passion, spending many hours building cabinets, toys, etc… for friends, family and the Skeena Valley Golf and Country Club. He also spent many hours fishing in our area lakes and rivers.

Jack is survived by his sister, Maxine (Jim) Murdoch and his many cousins, nieces , nephews and many friends, especially the Eastman Family where Jack was not only a great friend but a cherished part of our family for over 4 generations. He will be sorely missed.

A celebration of life will be held at Skeena Valley Golf Course in the spring.

Obituary-