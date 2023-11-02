J.C. McPhee













In loving memory ~

The family of J.C. McPhee would like to announce his sudden and tragic passing in an accident on November 2nd, 2023. J.C. was a resident of Wasa Lake B.C. and a Celebration of Life service will be held at the Wasa Lake Hall on November 12th at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.