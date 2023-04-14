In Loving Memory ~

We are saddened to announce that our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Irvin Johannson has passed away.

He was such an important part of all our lives. He loved family and friends get togethers and was the life of the party.

His love for his airplanes and adventure was unbounded. He was president of the Pitt Meadows Aero Club from 2001-2005 and spent countless hours volunteering for various causes.

His years long battle with dementia is now ended and he is now at peace.

He will live forever in our hearts. Until we meet again.Obituary-