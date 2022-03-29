It is with the deepest sadness that we bid farewell to the matriarch of our family: Iris Blackwell. Iris was an incredible person, a wonderful mother, and an inspired chef who took great pleasure in challenging her culinary skills with many an exotic creation. She was the keeper of old family traditions such as the creation and nurturing of Christmas puddings and cakes, not to mention her delicious Welsh cakes and Cornish pasties.

Iris held a staunch belief in her linguistic skills, as she was convinced that she was fluent in most “animal” dialects (and could communicate with them in a way that her family members could not appreciate). She was puzzled by her family’s lack of validation regarding this.

However, Iris was also known for her passion for good conversation and debate regarding current affairs, history and pretty much any other topic at hand. She was always keen to learn from others and share her insights. Iris’ dry wit and ability to see humour in most situations, endeared her to everyone she knew. She was generous and loving to all, particularly her beloved children, grandchildren and great grandson. Iris treasured her neighbours and her many life-long friends in England, Japan and Canada.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the wonderful and compassionate care she received from Dr. Ismail and the amazing nurses and volunteers at the Cowichan Hospice House. These gentle and lovely individuals made all the difference to Iris and our family in her final few weeks. ♥

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation the the Cowichan Hospice.Obituary-