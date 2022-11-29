November 29, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Logan. Irene passed away peacefully at the age of 100 in White Rock, BC. She was born in 1922 in Vancouver, BC to Jane and Reynold. She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years William, brothers Allan (Marjorie) and William (Lorna).

She was an avid curler at the Brentwood Curling League in Burnaby, BC and she loved to play the piano and organ. Irene is lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her daughter Jane, son Edward, friends, nieces and nephews. She will be forever in our hearts. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

We would like to thank the staff of Peace Portal Seniors Village for their care and kindness during her short stay.

