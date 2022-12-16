Henry was born in Nieder Chortitza, Ukraine to David and Agnes Epp. The family immigrated to Morris MB in 1948 and then moved to BC in 1956, after the Red River flooded their home for a second time.

After high school in Abbotsford, Henry joined the Air Force where he trained as an aerial photographer. This took him around Canada and Europe, based in Germany. After leaving the Air Force, Henry trained as an electronics technician and worked for CN/CP in their telecommunications division.

In 1985 Henry married Mary Yawrenko. They lived in Abbotsford and enjoyed many happy years together until Mary passed away in 2011.

Henry had a passion for skiing that evolved into windsurfing. Every fall after he retired, he and Mary would go to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for about six months to vacation and windsurf, which he continued to do almost every year. Henry loved the Baja Peninsula but also enjoyed seeing other parts of the world. He spent his last days in Singapore, as part of an extended cruise.

Henry was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his brother Vic, sister Anne Sawatzky, and nephew Bob Sawatzky. He is survived by his brother George, Mary’s children Adam Yawrenko and Roselle Mohle, nieces Teresa Knoepfel, Christina Larson, Shannon Epp, Junine Epp, and nephews Mark Sawatzky and Ryan Epp.

