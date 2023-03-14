Hanna (Antifaev) Konkin

In loving memory ~

Born and raised in Asquith, Sask. The family eventually moved to Grand Forks and ran a garage and car dealership with Hanna as a bookkeeper. Hanna was briefly married, raising two adopted children, as a devoted single parent in the lower mainland.

She is survived by her two children, Greg Konkin & Tamara (Konkin) March, son-in-law Craig March and two grandchildren Shay March & Keifer March. Hanna also resided in Calgary, AB and Salmon Arm, BC.

Throughout her life, she was employed in bookkeeping, as a community college instructor, as a seamstress and sewing store owner. Hanna was a lifelong executive board member of the BPW (Business & Professional Women’s Club) Hanna retired in Langley, BC filling her time with sewing, crocheting and square dancing. Hanna was 91.

Obituary-