November 28, 2023

In loving memory ~

A few days before her 94th birthday Gwen Hairsine passed away peacefully in her sleep. Gwen had a wonderful and adventurous life. She loved the outdoors, travel, reading, skiing, music, gardening, entertaining and a good glass of scotch. She was a kind and caring person and a friend to many.

Gwen moved to Vernon as a young nurse, met and married Jack; her soul mate for over 58 years. Together they raised four children (Kathleen (Jeff), Susan (Ian), Carla (Brian), and David (Shannon)) and were much loved grandparents and great grandparents.

Gwen worked for many years as a Home Care nurse in Vernon. She was predeceased by Jack, daughter Kathleen, brothers Glenn and John McKee and nephew Robert Elsie.

Although she will be dearly missed, Gwen was ready for a new adventure. Fond memories will live on through her grandchildren, Hillary, Cameron, Leah, Jack, Erin, Ross, Cole, Ella and great grandchildren Emily and Claire.

Our family would like thank the staff at Heritage Square for all their kindness and care. A family celebration of Gwen’s life will be held at a later date.

Obituary-