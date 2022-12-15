We are sad to announce the passing of our brother (Gregory) Dale Patience, at age 74.

Dale lived in Mission since 1971, buying his house on 4th Ave in 1976.

Dale worked as a garbage truck swamper for the City of Port Coquitlam for many years. He enjoyed an early retirement of fishing, hosting garage sales, and socializing at coffee shops.

He left retirement to go into business as Dale the Clean-Up Guy, and later worked for Atlas Drywall.

He was a patron at Cedar Valley Store and Rocko’s, where owners Nick and Adele had his name put on his favorite stool.

Lately he was a fixture at the A&W. Our thanks go out to the staff there.

Dale had many friends around town and was always willing to chat. He had a special place in his heart for Lindsay and Cody, children of his friend Wendy Marsh (Lambert).

His sisters Linda Patience Ball of Mexico, Sandy Masuda (Gerry) of Penticton, and Heather Patience of Agassiz would like to thank the many friends and neighbors who offered help and expressed concern as Dale’s health declined. The staff of Mission Hospital and Abbotsford Hospital have our gratitude.

There will be no service at this time.

Memorial Condolences can be sent to the Woodlawn Mission Funeral Home website.

