November 22, 2022

In loving memory ~

Our Strength. Our Rock. Our Mainstay. Our Love.

It is with profound sadness that our family, Kaytlin, Marlaina, and Rhonda, announce the sudden passing of our dad and husband Gordon Kolcun after a very short but valiant battle with cancer. He became sick so quickly and left us far too soon.

Several family members and friends were with Gordon in his last days to show him an enormous amount of love and support. He knew he was surrounded by love. We were all awe-struck by everyone’s kindness, which is a testament of Gordon’s life and his impact on his many friends and community. Gordon lived a full life truly enjoying the outdoors. He was always putzing around the yard, constantly working on different jobs. He always joked it would take him eight hours to finish a project because he got distracted on his way back up to the shop to pick up an item he needed for the first chore, but was already thinking about a couple other jobs to work on before he got back down the hill to his first project.

He was well known and well loved in our little community. He was a friend and neighbor who was always willing to give a hand with any project. His family could count on him, but so could his friends, near and far. His love of hunting, fishing, hiking and ATVing were only outshone by his beautiful love for his incredible grandchildren Finnick, Jakob, Jocelyn, Dashel and Delaney. He was so proud of them and of his wonderful daughters Marlaina and Kaytlin and his amazing son-in-law Logan. Their accomplishments were always something he wanted to brag about. He also leaves to mourn his loving wife, Rhonda, his sisters Susan (Yuji), Candy (John), Doris (Kelly) and Sherry (Jason), his sisters in law Ros (Nelson), Lynnda (Wayne) and brother-in-law Gary (Lori).

Dad grew up in Hope and lived in the Lower Mainland before moving to the Cariboo in 1990. He took to the country life like a pig to mud. He thrived in the country and raised his girls to be strong and able to tackle any problem. With his job, he was known as the Telus Man with the cowboy hat, going so far as getting an approved cowboy hat hard hat.

He had a lot of endearing traits and sayings that we all loved hearing him say. The one that brought a smile to the faces of friends, family and even strangers was when he answered me with his famous two words…”Yes, Dear!” We were happily married for forty-six and a half years. I will miss the love of my life more that I can imagine. I will miss holding your hand which we did every single day.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. To honor his memory today, raise a glass of your favourite beverage; Dad would cheers you back with a Black Russian or a Whiskey Coke.

Gordon, Dad, Gido, Brother, Uncle, Friend, you will be incredibly missed.

Like you lovingly said to your girls…Take luck

Obituary-