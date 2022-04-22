Gloria passed away peacefully on March 9th at Peace Arch Hospital at the age of 90. She was surrounded by loved ones who all had a chance to say their goodbyes.

Gloria was born and raised in Vancouver by Fred and Dorothy Webber who immigrated from Minehead, England in the 1920s. She had a long career at CIBC bank and was a bank manager at several branches in Surrey and Vancouver.

Gloria was a keen tennis player at two local clubs as well as an avid bridge and Mah Jong player. What a wonderful sense of humour she had, as well as a warm, kind and loving personality.

Gloria was predeceased by her daughter Linda, partner Ivan Todd and sister Joy.

She is survived by son David (Linda), nieces Kim (Patrick) and Jo (Byron) and many friends in the White Rock area.Obituary-