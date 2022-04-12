Glen Dunn













April 12, 2022

Celebration of Life to be held at Main Lounge at Valleyview Funeral Home 14644 – 72 Avenue, Surrey BC on Friday April 29, 2022 at 11:00 am.

Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Glen.

Flowers will be taken to gravesite at Valleyview following program if any wish to participate. Public Health Officer requirements will be followed, masks are always welcomed. Joanne 604-526-7944.