Gladys Mae Ball













September 19, 1929 – September 29, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

Sadly, we announce the passing of our Loving Mother Gladys Mae Ball. Born in Nakusp, B.C. on September 19th, 1929 has passed away at the age of 94.

She was survived by five children, Melvin, Monty, Mervin, Lynette and Nadine. Has eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Her one brother and three sisters of ten siblings shall miss her dearly.

Special thanks to Florence at R.J.H. Immunology Department and staff at NSV, Stanford SV.

