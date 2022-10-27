Giovanni Antonio ‘John’ Dal Monte

October 27, 2022

In loving memory ~

Giovanni, also known as John, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022 at the age of 86.

Giovanni was born in Italy and emigrated to Canada when he was 20 years old, arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax on April 21, 1957. He started out in Vancouver and then moved to Kitimat in 1960 and has proudly called it his home ever since. He was a master wood worker and cabinet maker and he applied those skills to build his own business.

Giovanni was also a remarkable artist and received an Order of Appreciation from British Columbia for his inlay work representing his interpretation of a Canadian flag made of wood that he displayed in the BC Pavilion during Expo67 in Montreal and is now on display in the Kitimat Centennial Museum. The lectern and the depiction of the Last Supper at Christ the King Catholic Church is also his work.

Shortly after he went to Italy and met his future wife Amabile and they were married in 1968 started a family on Swan Street. Dal Monte’s Woodcraft was an institution in Service Center for over 45 years and was a testament to Giovanni’s hard work and ingenuity.

Giovanni is survived by his wife Amabile and children Carlo (Lisa), Lara (Scott) and Paul. He was also the proud grandfather to Aiden, Claire, Katie, Mattias, and Emma.

A special thank you to Dr. Mills and the nursing staff at Kitimat General Hospital for their compassion and kindness during Giovanni’s final days.

There will be a service held for Giovanni at Christ the King Catholic Church on Monday October 31st at 1:00 PM.