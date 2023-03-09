In loving memory ~

Gerry Matte, 74, passed away peacefully in Nanaimo, B.C., in the care of his children and closest friends. Gerry was the firstborn child of Art and Madeliene (nee Girard) Matte in Estevan, Saskatchewan. In his marriage to Catherine Gowans (nee Haynes), Gerry became a loving father to his surviving three children: Nicholas (Brian), Jennifer (Colin), and Christine (Greg). In his later years, Gerry built a loving blended family with his partner Lise Ferland, who predeceased him in 2016. Gerry cherished his role as Grandpa to so many, and his loss will be deeply felt in the lives of his grandchildren: Caleb (11) and Erika (8) (Jennifer and Colin) and Noelle (5) and Jude (1) (Christine and Greg).

Gerry is also survived by his siblings: Michelle (Peter) Nicholson, Kathy (Brian) Cochran, Dennis (Shirley) Matte, and Rick (Sherry) Matte. Gerry loved being an uncle to his many nieces and nephews, and was beloved by his many cousins, including Gordon, Jim and Ted Bruce, and Bob Cuthbert.

Gerry had three degrees in chemistry, mathematics and teaching, and was proud to be the Manager of Information Technology for 21 years at the District of Saanich. Gerry was passionate about the IT industry and was an enriching contributor to the Municipal Information Systems Association (MISA) from 1994 until 2010. He made many friendships along the way that endured well into his retirement and through the MISA BC Alumni.

Gerry could be very studious and serious but knew the importance of quality time, making memories and finding humour. Gerry loved reading, chess, camping, fishing, travelling and hosting celebrations where his cooking skills and love for family would shine.

The family is grateful to all of Gerry’s local friends who visited him and softened the impact of his declining health on his quality of life this past year. The family wishes to thank Per and Joyce Kristensen and Neil and Ulla Duckworth for such unwavering loyalty and support of Gerry throughout his life.

A gathering to honour Gerry’s life is being held in Nanaimo for friends and family on March 23 and details can be provided through the family to anyone who may wish to attend.

