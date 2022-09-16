July 20, 1939 – September 16, 2022

Germaine Beverley Mary Wilson, born in Crystal City, Manitoba on July 20th, 1939, passed away peacefully at Cairnsmore Place in Duncan BC on September 16, 2022 at age 83. Germaine spent many years in Alberta, primarily Calgary, and then on BC’s West Coast for the past 22 years. Her love, kindness, and generosity seemed limitless, and she helped many people over the years through her church, as a social worker, and with various community organizations. With her husband Robin William Smith, who passed away on August 22, 2022, she also enjoyed many years of hiking, skiing, and later travelling. She supported several community organizations, political campaigns, environmental and feminist causes. She actively pushed for societal change. Germaine was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of attending college and then Mount Royal University, graduating with a BSW at age 41. She was also an entrepreneur who established service and retail businesses. She eventually retired to the coast, enjoying gardening, painting landscapes, and walking along the waterfront. She will be sorrowfully missed by her son, Eric; daughters: Lexis and Naomi; step daughters: Jane and Lynn; grandson, Barez; and granddaughter, Kashna. She will also be missed by many other family members, and close friends. She will forever hold a place in each of our hearts. We are grateful to all the care workers, nurses, doctors, and support staff who have helped her over the years to manage her declining health. We are also grateful that mom was happy and well cared for in her last month, in Cairnsmore Place. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Sands Funeral Chapel – Duncan, 187 Trunk Road. Those wishing to view the Live Stream Service may do using by using the following link: https://funeraweb.tv/en/diffusions/60866

