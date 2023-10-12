Gerald ‘Jerry’ White

In Loving Memory ~

Our family was saddened to lose our Papa this summer, Jerry was born to Roy and Minnie White February 28, 1945 in Vancouver BC, he was a big brother to his sister Judy, a husband to his Dodie, a daddy to Lisa (Keith) and a grandfather to Brittany, Colten, Hayden and Dawson as well as a great grandfather to Maddox, Reegan, Scarlett, Hudson, Eberly and Elliot.

Jerry grew up in Moose Jaw where he met his first wife Patricia Pagan who he lost in 1979, they made a home in Edson Alberta, he was a body man at Edson Motors, and then became the owner of The Little Igloo, moved to Vernon and bought The Tastee Freeze, he then had Car Lots in Vernon, Salmon Arm, and Armstrong which with Dodie by his side found his forever home, with his cherished dogs, Jesse, Smiley, Gilbert (GIBBY)

He had a full life, many friends, many laughs, we have many memories and our hearts will carry them forward…

We are having a Celebration at the Armstrong Legion on October 16th at 1:30 to have a Sleeman Honey Blonde and raise our glasses to our Papa…

