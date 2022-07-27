Gerald (Gerry) Edward Maud













September 18, 1955 – July 27, 2022

In loving memory ~

It’s with great sadness that the family of Gerald (Gerry) Edward Maud announces his passing at age 66. Dad was born September 18,1955 in Vancouver BC. The family moved to Nanaimo where dad became a heavy duty mechanic and welder. Dad will be forever missed and loved by his family and friends.

There will be a celebration of life held at Gerrys house. 79 Porter Road, Nanaimo on Saturday August 27, 2022 at 12:00. Please come and share some memories about Dad.