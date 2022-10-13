In Loving Memory ~

Mrs. Georgina “Iris” Cusator passed away peacefully at the age of 93 years.

Iris was born in Darlaston, England and in 1948 moved to Canada. One year later, in 1949, she married Ned Cusator.

In 1950, as a young married couple, Ned and Iris built a house in Warfield and she lived in that home for 65 years. Iris learned to knit at the age of 4, a skill that carried on throughout her life. Iris always had a project on the go and many family and friends were the recipients of her talents.

Iris enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her family. Iris was so proud of all of her family and loved them all dearly.

Iris will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Tom (Gail) Cusator; daughter, Carol (Tom) Whyte; son-in-law Wayne Sinton, 7 grandchildren; Sherilin Whyte, Michael Whyte, Karen (Kyle) Boutin, Matthew (Jill) Sinton, Pam (Stu) Cassidy, Amy Cusator, Jason Cusator; 10 great-grandchildren; Brittany, Courtney (Bryce), Nevaeh, Kennady, Mikayla, Christian, Sophia, Addison, Emma, Blair; 1 great-great-granddaughter on the way; numerous nieces and nephews.

Iris was predeceased by her parents, Percy & Ina Horne; husband Ned; daughter Dale Sinton; sister Doreen Cusator and brother Ron Horne.

At Iris’s request there will be no service. Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services™ has been entrusted with arrangements.

Iris’s family would like to thank the staff at Columbia View Lodge for their care while Iris was there.

Good Night and God Bless Mom

