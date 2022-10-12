Celebration of Life ~

We are having a Celebration of Life for Gaylene Bolton who passed away in January 2022. She was a long term employee of the Ramada/Overlander Hotel. We will be gathering in the Overlander Pub, this is where Gaylene liked to go with her friends and family for Wing night and Steak nights.

Our get together is on October 22, 2022 from 2pm-6pm.

Feel free to drop in anytime at the Overlander Pub.