June 1, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

Ten years have passed and we still miss you. We continue to strive to live each day as you did, with so much love and life. Your selfless spirit lives on in all who loved you. You were the son, brother, uncle and friend who left us too soon.

Gabe was a loyal and honest friend to all those close to him and his memory remains through our shared experiences and laughter. He lived his life in his own unique style, which meant that each day could be adventures and experienced to its fullest. These ten long years have passed since we last spoke to you but you are still alive in all of us through all that you shared with us.

We will remember you always.

Obituary-