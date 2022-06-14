In Loving Memory (1927-2022) ~

At 95, after a long and joyful life, Fritz passed away in the little home that he loved.

Born in Germany to a teacher/journalist and a homemaker, Fritz grew up in tumultuous times. After post-war training as a carpenter and architect, he met his first wife Gretchen on the boat from Germany to Montreal.

After a few years in Victoria, during which his parents and brother’s family also moved to Victoria, he and Gretchen settled in Nanaimo in 1962, which became his long time home.

Fritz eventually opened his own architectural firm and took on associates as business increased. Fritz was especially involved with designing schools and became the unofficial architect for the local school district, upgrading and redesigning many schools and buildings in the Nanaimo area.

Fritz was always busy. He was a Past President of the Nanaimo Lions Club and constant participant in the then very popular annual Minstrel Show that performed to a full house at NDSS each year for four nights over the Easter weekend.

Fritz was an avid sport fisherman from the mid-70s and into his 80s and brought back many stories, and cans of salmon, from his twice a year fishing trips to Stuart Island and Ucluelet with his regular group of six fishing buddies.

Fritz had a passion for Skat, a German card game, and put everything aside to play for hours with equally passionate Skat players he met through the German Club. Also physically active, Fritz and friends played squash for decades.

Following one of his favourite sayings, “Dogs are some of the nicest people”, throughout his life Fritz loved animals and always shared his life with at least one dog and cat.

Fritz was also an avid traveller; in later life he often travelled with his older brother Bernhard, with whom he enjoyed a close relationship all his life. Fritz had a gift for making connections and building lasting friendships.

Fritz was predeceased by his brother Bernhard, his first wife Gretchen and is survived by his sons Christopher and Michael and the many members of his brother Bernhard’s extended family. His loss is especially felt by long time friends Len Hannah, Mike Herold, Bob Rowledge, Peter McIntyre, John Horn and Art Vanidour and others.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the German Hall, 71 Caledonia Street, Nanaimo V9S 4K5 from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, June 26. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.