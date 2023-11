Frederick Patrick Healey













In loving memory ~ Pat was born in Abbotsford, BC to Frederick and Ethel Healey. He graduated in Science at UBC. Pat moved to Manitoba in 1971. He eventually purchased a large farm and developed many acres of his property into a lush garden of flowers, shrubs, and trees. Jamieson’s Funeral Services of Glenboro, MB. www.willmorchapel.comObituary-