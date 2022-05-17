May 17, 2022

It is with saddened hearts the family announces the passing of a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Fred was born in Penticton, BC and resided in many places but Princeton was his home. He passed away in Princeton General Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Norma-Jean; children, Fred Jr. (Corrine), Darrell, Brent and Natalie (Rob); grandchildren, Chad, Zachary, Gary, Kendra, Shayna, Courtney, Krystoffer, Ryan, Brandon, Melanie, Ethan, Emma, Amy, Baby Charlotte and all of their families; brothers, Don and Jack (Lenore); nieces and nephews, Cory, Kelly, Kimberly, Richard, Linnea and all of their families; great-nephew, Kalem; extended family, Cherie (Mike), Jordan, Riley, Andrew, Addison, Tracy, Brandon, Brooklyn and Kyra along with numerous relatives and friends. He will be remembered and loved beyond measure forever.

Fred was predeceased by his parents, John and Hilda; son, Daniel; sister, Jacqueline Arlene; and nephew, Kurt.

Over the years Fred had many jobs. He delivered milk and dairy products to local businesses (fondly known as the Milkman), drove dump trucks, hauled for many different outfits, but he loved driving a logging truck more than anything. It was his happy place.

Throughout his life he was a volunteer. Fred was very proud and honoured to be a member of the local Lion’s Club where he was involved with many different activities (pancake breakfasts, beer gardens, auctions and many fun events). Fred cherished, loved and enjoyed being a Lion’s member. He made many friends there and always would talk about the good ole’ Lion’s Days.

Fred belonged to other clubs and organizations and recalled them with great and happy memories. Fred was a Volunteer Firefighter with our local Fire Department for many years. He was very proud and honoured to serve Princeton in that capacity. There he said he learned a lot and made the best friends ever. He liked to recall his Firehall stories and experiences (some which would make him chuckle).

He spent many happy times being a volunteer for the Legion (Diamond Dinners, cooking hamburgers and anything else he could help with). He really enjoyed the camaraderie and all his friends there. He always looked forward to the Meat Draws, Bingos, and any Legion activity … it was always a must go to for him.

Fred was an avid crib player and really enjoyed the Crib Tournaments. He always enjoyed a good game of Pool, Shuffleboard and Darts. Pull tabs and Lotto tickets, Keno and other games of such were his favourites. Fred also liked his golfing and had fun many a time golfing with friends over the years. He also loved Horseshoe Tournaments and even sometimes Bocci. Fred’s favourite thing to do was to go up to Quigley Mountain, sit around the fire, indulge in a few brews and play darts with Gary for hours, he always looked forward to going up the mountain and being Fred, he just never wanted to leave there. It was his very favourite happy place.

Fred will be missed and remembered by so many family, friends and guys and gals he worked with over the years. He will be remembered always for his kindness, generosity, caring, willingness to help someone in need, always ready to listen if someone just wanted to talk.

Fred (Fearless) you will be remembered in all our hearts forever and will never be forgotten.

A Celebration of Fred’s Life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 56, 170 Bridge Street, Princeton, BC.

To send condolences please visit www.hansonsfuneral.ca.

Hansons Funeral