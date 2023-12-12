Frederick James Townson













In Loving Memory ~

October 1961 – December 2023

It’s with deep love and lasting memories that we say goodbye to our dear brother/son/uncle and friend.

With his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, big heart and sweet grin, we will miss him dearly and may he rest in peace.

Fred’s wishes were that there be no service and that his friends and loved ones remember him with their favourite thoughts and laughs.

Obituary-