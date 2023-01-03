In loving memory ~

Freddy Jacob Hoffman 78 passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side. God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be so He put His arms around you and whispered, “Come to Me.” With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away and although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating hard working hands at rest.

