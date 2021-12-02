In Loving Memory ~

Fred was born and grew up in Robson, BC. He fished and swam and enjoyed climbing the Lion’s Head with his trio of cousins who were all the same age.

After getting his degree in electrical engineering, he first worked for Boeing in Seattle. Later, Fred moved to Prince George, working for Prince George Pulp and Paper. He was an avid badminton player and met his wife, Robinne, at the Prince George Badminton Club.

In 1984, the family moved to Ottawa where Fred worked for External Affairs on embassies around the world.

In retirement, Fred and Robinne moved back to Robson, living in the house his parents built. Fred joined two bowling leagues in Castlegar, enjoying the sport and the socializing. Fred was a hard worker, always keeping busy until his last illness.

Predeceased by his parents, Sam and Nastia, and his brothers, Mike and Paul. Fred is survived by his wife, Robinne, and sons Peter and Tim (Kristin), and grandchildren Maddy and Lexi.

In Fred’s memory, donations to prostate cancer research through the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at the Trail Hospital and Columbia View Lodge who gave so much care to Fred.

