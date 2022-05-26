May 26, 2022
Celebration of Life ~
Please join us for a celebration of the wonderful life of Frank Wilson. The event will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 between 2 and 4 pm at the Cowichan Golf and Country Club, 4955 Trans Canada Highway, in Duncan. Frank was a long-time member of the Cowichan Musical Society and some of their members will be providing music and remembrances.
RSVP to cowichanmusicalsociety@gmail.com
