Frank Felhouser













August 9, 2022

Frank was predeceased by both parents and his three children, Kurt, Brett, and Kirsten. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen (Moe), one brother, four sisters, and a daughter-in-law, Susan.

Frank was a hunter, loved to camp and fish, he also played ball with the Comox Legion slow pitch team.

A military man for many years in the Air Force. He will be deeply missed. Obituary-