February 7, 2023

In loving memory ~

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frank Cupello. Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle, Cousin, Neighbour and Friend. He passed away peacefully at the age of 93 surrounded by his family.

A Vigil Service will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Holy Trinity Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Parish with Father Francis dela Cruz, Celebrant. Kole Roth of Clark’s Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation (Neonatal Unit) at 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail, BC V1R 4M1 or online at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online register at www.clarksfuneral.ca

He will be missed.