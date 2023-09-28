March 9, 1942 – September 28, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

Evelyn Ann Flodell (née Duffy) was born on March 9th, 1942, to parents Thomas and Ann Duffy.

Evelyn grew up in Makaroff, Manitoba. She worked as an aide at Melfort Union Hospital when she met the love of her life, Dale Flodell. On July 29th, 1966, they were married, spending the following 57 years together.

After the move to Castlegar, she enjoyed working and greeting the people of Castlegar with the warmth she was known for in the family-owned businesses.

Evelyn took immense pride in her children, Michelle, Trina, and Corey, supporting them wholeheartedly in each new adventure they pursued. In her later years, as her own children grew into adulthood, her focus shifted to her grandchildren.

Some of her cherished moments were spent at Christina Lake, engaging in conversations, and playing crib with her friends and grandchildren. Evelyn firmly believed life was meant to be lived to the fullest, never succumbing to self-pity.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Dale; children, Michelle, Trina, and Corey (Jessie) Flodell; and her grandchildren, Cadence, Chloe, Cooper, and Cavan.

She is also survived by her sisters, Gladys (Richard) Schonowski and Edith McComb; and brother Eddie (Judy) Duffy; sister-in-laws Flora Duffy and Jessie Duffy; and sister-in-law Sally (Hubert) Flodell.

She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who carry fond memories of their time with Aunt Evelyn.

She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Marilyn and Doris, brothers Jonny, Harold, Tommy, and Bobby, and brother-in-law Orval McComb.

Evelyn was dearly loved and will be profoundly missed by all whose lives she touched.

The funeral service for Evelyn will take place on Saturday, October 7th, at 2 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church.