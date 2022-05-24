May 24, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (GG), Eveline Grace Sikora. Surrounded by her children and grandchildren, Eveline left us while sleeping peacefully. She was in her 92nd year.

Eveline was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edward Sikora. She is survived by her three daughters, six grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

At Eveline’s request, there will be a small service for immediate family members. Memorial donations and flowers are gratefully declined. Eveline’s greatest love was her family. Our mom, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

