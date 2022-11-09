Estelle Marjorie Mary Lefurgy (Britton)

November 9, 2022

Born in Montreal, Quebec to John Philip and Estelle (Linahen) Britton, Estelle was the middle child amongst 7 sons and 2 daughters.

She relocated to Vancouver in 1969 where she continued her elementary school teaching career.

In 1976 she and Edward W Lefurgy (Eddy) from South Porcupine, Ontario married and their family of 4 sons was born over the following 5 years. During this time they set roots in rural Ryder Lake, Chilliwack, BC where they resided for many years. Eddy passed away unexpectedly in 2015.

For many years, Estelle volunteered with a number of non-profit organizations: locally with the Canadian Mental Health Association and the BC Cancer Society; provincially as President of the BC Women’s Institute and as a member of the BC Premier’s Child Care Council as its rural representative. Nationally, Estelle was a charter member and the inaugural Chair of the National Coalition for Rural Child Care. She was the BCWI’s delegate at the Association Country Women of the World’s conference in Auckland, New Zealand.

Her years spent as a member of the local Ryder Lake Farmers and Women’s Institutes helped tremendously in her ‘transition from being a city girl to a country girl’.

Her greatest pride and everlasting joy were her four sons and their additions to the Lefurgy clan; Michael (Veronica) Northampton, Pennsylvania; Gerald (Vanessa) Sydney, Australia; Ryder (Kara) Fairfield Island, Chilliwack and Edward (Stephanie) Lake Country, BC, grandchildren Kaelyn, Sierra and Hannah (Pa); Lily, Ella and Theodore (Chilliwack).

Estelle very much believed in the ‘golden rule’ and always felt great comfort and appreciation when working with individuals from varied perspectives.

Celebration of Life will take place at the Ryder Lake Hall on Sunday November 13th at 3:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers Estelle wished that donations be placed for the Ryder Lake Women’s Institute.