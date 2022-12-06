Emily Solrun Unger

December 6, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Emily. Remembered and sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Chris Unger and Rosalie Kardynal, and grandchildren Valerie Deacon (Rodney Morrison & great-grandchild Beckett Morrison), Taylor Kardynal, and Jordan Kardynal.

Emily was born in Winnipeg and graduated from Nelson McIntyre Collegiate in 1952. Emily worked for Grace Construction before meeting and marrying John in 1969. In 1989, they moved to Summerland, where they enjoyed many days of gardening, golfing, and curling.

Emily gave much of her time to many local organizations. Volunteering at the Summerland Art Center, the Fall Fair, and the Research Center.

Thank you to the staff at Dr. Andrew Pavillion for their help in caring for Emily.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Parkinson Canada. Condolences may be left at providencefuneralhomes.com.

Providence Funeral HomesObituary-