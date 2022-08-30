Ellen Clark













August 30, 2022

Celebration of Life ~

A Celebration of Ellen Clark’s beautiful life will be held on Saturday, September 10th from 1pm-4pm at Tony and Debbie Clark’s House – 2166 Gull Ave, Comox.

Please come and enjoy a beautiful afternoon in the garden, remembering Ellen’s incredible life with her family and friends. Refreshments and snacks will be served.

We are looking forward to celebrating Ellen and how absolutely fabulous she was!

In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to a charity of your choice in Ellen’s honour.