Elizabeth Eleanor Evans-Davies

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and beloved friend following a lengthy illness with lung disease.

Bette is lovingly remembered by her children Susan (Tim) of Vancouver Island; Barb (Mark) of San Diego; Catherine (Rod) of Castlegar; and Trish of Genelle. She will be greatly missed by her adoring grandchildren Graeme (Lauren), Evan (Katie), Taryn (Brandon), Brianne (Nathan), and Derek Jr, along with other family members across Canada and the United Kingdom.

Predeceased by her cherished, life-long partner, Derek, in 2007, we are comforted to know that they are finally reunited.

Bette was born in Peterborough, Ontario, in 1932, the first of six rambunctious children of Solan and Isabel Nixon. Having completed grade 13, Bette went on to study nursing at Toronto General Hospital (1951 to 1954) and made life-long friends in the process.

Always one for adventure, Bette travelled to the wilds of Northern Ontario to broaden her outpost nursing skills and prepare for further post-graduate education. During this time, she met the love of her life, Derek, married in 1956, and relocated to Trail, British Columbia, in 1964 where Derek, worked for over 30 years as an engineer at Teck Cominco. There the happy couple settled and raised their growing family.

Bette was a strong and spirited woman, passionate about many things, had a wicked sense of humour, enjoyed her family, friends, and community, and lived life to the fullest. She was an extraordinary and gracious host, a voracious reader, bridge player, aspiring golfer, and loved listening to symphonic music and opera.

Bette had a strong belief in giving back and contributing to her community. She was elected a School Board Trustee in the 1970s and was supportive of introducing sex education into the curriculum. She also served on the boards of the Trail United Way, Trail Warfield Stingrays, and the Trail United Church. Later in life, Bette was an active volunteer with the Trail Food Bank, and when visiting family in Vancouver, she eagerly volunteered at Christ Church Cathedral’s soup kitchen serving the needy of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Having taken a hiatus from her nursing career to raise four energetic daughters, Bette returned to her profession in the early 1980s. She enjoyed working in the operating and delivery rooms until she found her passion in caring for residents and their families in long-term care. She worked until her mandatory retirement at the age of sixty-five.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Bette’s family physician Dr. Jesse Thompson, Michele and the staff of the Columbia Primary Care Clinic, Interior Health community staff, Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital’s 3rd floor staff, and the Serendipity Home Support team.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Bette’s life will be announced at a later date along with a link to view the livestreaming. Kole Roth of Clark’s Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Bette’s memory may be made to the Trail United Church at 1200 Pine Avenue, Trail, BC V1R 4E7 or online at www.cifpc.ca or to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation at 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail, BC V1R 4M1 or online at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca

