It is with great sadness that we announce our Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Elaine Frances McAmmond passed peacefully into the Lords presence surrounded by her family.

Elaine is survived by her husband Ivan of 60 years and 4 children; Kevin (Elizabeth), Shelley (Barry), Candace (Charles), Stacey (Cary), 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her 3 siblings; Marge, Lee and June.

She was predeceased by 2 grandsons James and Andrew.

Elaine was the neighbourhood Avon lady for over 35 years, she also worked for RCM and Statistic Canada.

She was loved by many and was known to be a kind spirited woman that was outgoing and a prayer warrior. She will be greatly missed by many.

A celebration of life will be on March 10, 2023 at 2 pm at the Chilliwack Alliance Church.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her name at tamarashope.com