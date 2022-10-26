Einar Arvid Vennberg

October 26, 2022

In loving memory ~

Einar died peacefully in Nanaimo General Hospital after several years of declining health. He was predeceased by his much loved parents, Malla and Conrad and his sister Peggy and is survived by his brother Carl (Linda), sister Sigrid (Bruce), nieces and nephews.

Einar’s love of the outdoors led him to a diploma in forestry from B.C.I.T. After a few years working for B. C. Forestry he pursued his greatest love, the search for that elusive vein of gold. Einar spent years studying topical survey maps, staking gold claims and living outdoors in Northern B.C. His knowledge of rock types and formations was extensive. Einar’s passionate love of exploration was curtailed by Lyme disease.

He made many friendships as he travelled through Northern B.C. and lived in Surrey and on Vancouver Island. During his later years at Nanoose Bay friends helped him in many ways.

Special thanks and gratitude are due Bob, Walter and the two Leonards. Words cannot express the invaluable support and friendship of his wonderful neighbour Kathy.

If Einar could leave one last message it would be to follow your dreams and to respect the great outdoors and what nature has to offer.

