Edward Oakley

In Loving Memory ~
Edward Oakley touched the lives of many. His kindness and generous spirit will be sadly missed.
His wife and family invite his friends and family to gather and share their stories of Ed, at Cedar Hall, 2388 Cedar Rd, on April 22nd, 2023 from 1:00 -4:00 p.m.

