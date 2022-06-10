In Loving Memory ~

It is with heavy hearts, the family of our beloved Edward, announce his passing after his battle with lung cancer at the age of 85.

Edward was born in Thorhild, Alberta, the youngest of seven children.

He moved to Calgary when he found the love of his life, Lorene, and upon retirement, moved to Nanaimo.

Edward is survived by his wife, Lorene of 58 years. His children Deborah, Charmaine (Mark) and Susanne, as well as 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

You left us beautiful memories

Your love is still our guide

Although we can not see you

You are always at our side.

May you be at peace on your new journey.

God Bless you

Forever in our hearts

Your loving familyObituary-