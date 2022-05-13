In Loving Memory ~
Val and family invite you to join them as they honor and celebrate, the life of an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bring your favorite memories, stories and laughs to share.
Saturday June 4th 2022
from 1:00 to 5:00
Mesachie Lake Community Hall 9315 S Shore Road, Mesachie Lake, B.C
