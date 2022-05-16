June 29, 1944 – May 16, 2022

With heartfelt sadness, we announce the passing of Edward (Ed) LeMee at Chilliwack General Hospital on April 16, 2022, at the age of 77. Ed was born June 29, 1944, in Toronto, Ontario.

Ed is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughter Tammy, son Kenneth (Ken) and all his grandchildren. His father Fredrick LeMee, mother Mabel LeMee (Walsh), and his siblings predeceased him.

Ed was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br#280.