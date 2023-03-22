Edgar (Ed) Joseph Boudreau

In loving memory ~

Ed was born in Opasatika, Ontario on January 21, 1931. Parents were William & Eva Boudreau (Ayotte). They moved to B.C. when Ed was two years old.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, his wife Joyce (McMillan), brothers Aldemus (Valerie), Henry, Norman ( Katherine), sister Carmen (Roy), and brothers-in-law Jean and Gibb. One great-grandson Oliver, and nephew Denis.

He is survived by the love of his life Helene, and sons William and Jim. Stepdaughters Rachel (James), Carmen, and Lynn (Dan). The gang has blessed us with 13 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. He is also survived by two sisters Mary and Lilliane.

When Ed quit school he worked at a fish cannery. From there he spent some time mining at Bralorne, then driving the truck. He worked for BC Tel putting in lines along the Barkerville highway. His next adventure was driving a forklift in mills. He retired from Weldwood after 42 years in the lumber industry.

Ed loved spending time with family and friends. He did some travelling North to Yukon and Alaska, then across Canada. He often wished we could do those trips again. Going to the Meat Draw at the Legion, and going dancing were some of his favourite pastimes. He spent many hours puttering in the garage, keeping the yard and house in good order. In 2020, the garage lost his interest so we decided the yard and house were too big for us to care for. We sold it all and moved to town.

His Memorial Service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion on April 15, 2023, at 1.00 pm. Come share your good times with the family.